Budweiser to rename its beer 'Colorado' for summer

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In a state that has the largest single brewery facility in the world (Coors, in Golden) and a thriving craft beer scene, Budweiser is hoping to make a splash this summer.

Budweiser said today that for the summer, it's re-labeling its Budweiser beer with the name "Colorado" on the side of bottles and cans.

In addition to renaming the can and bottle, Budweiser said it will replace the center medallion "AB" monogram with Colorado's initials; change "King of Beers" to Colorado's state motto; and replace "Anheuser-Busch Inc." with Colorado's nickname.

Why? Budweiser, a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev, said it's changing its name on cans and bottles in 11 of the states where it has breweries.

