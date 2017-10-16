Builder named for 280-unit apartment complex in Aurora

(Photo: Courtesy DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Birmingham, Alabama-based construction company has landed a big project in Colorado.

Doster Construction said it was awarded the Springs at Eagle Bend apartment project in Aurora. The massive development at 7700 S. Winnipeg St. consists of 283,084 square feet and 14 buildings.

There will be a total of 280 apartment units, as well as a pool, fitness center, two pet playgrounds, a clubhouse and 12 parking garage buildings.

Construction work has begun and is expected be complete in winter 2019.

Wisconsin-based Continental Properties is the developer, Doster Construction is the general contractor and Phillips Partnership is the architect of record.

