Business groups will ask voters for transportation help on 2018 ballot

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A business-led coalition will mobilize its own effort to ask voters to increase tax revenue and allow bond sales for roads and transit in 2018.

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kelly Brough made the announcement Tuesday, months after the Chamber failed to get the Colorado Legislature to refer a transportation-funding measure to the statewide ballot.

While details haven’t been finalized on the exact structure of the question, Brough said after the chamber’s annual membership meeting that they likely will be similar to the failed House Bill 1242, which sought a roughly half-cent sales-tax hike over 20 years to put money toward major statewide highway expansions, alternatives like public transit and bike lanes and the needs of local communities.

That measure passed the Democrat-led Colorado House but died along party lines in a committee of the Republican-majority Senate.

