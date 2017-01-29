Businesses affected by water main break

Confluence Kayaks was flooded when a water main broke at 29th and Zuni on Saturday. (Photo: Jonathan Kahn)

DENVER - Confluence Kayaks likely won't be fully open for business until Tuesday after the store was flooded with several inches of water.

On Saturday a 24-inch water main broke at West 29th Avenue and Zuni Street in the Lower Highlands. The break sent thousands of gallons down the street flooding parking lots and businesses.

"Man we had a big flood yesterday," said Jonathan Kahn, owner of Confluence Kayaks. "The water came pouring in from the parking lot right down the staircase and filled our shop about 4 to 6 inches deep."

The shop is located in a basement near 15th Street and Platte Street.

Kahn says the parking lot began to fill with water but was draining until the drain became clogged. He says that's when water poured into their store.

"We were lucky to get most of inventory out of the way of the water," he said. "So there's some damage but it wasn't as bad as it could have been. We definitely had some inventory lost that got real muddy, and there's carpeting in here so there's probably more damage to the building than to our business, our inventory."

He says crews worked well into the night Saturday to get most of the water out and are now working to dry things out. He hopes that they'll be fully open for business by Tuesday.

Denver Water says they've repaired the broken water main but road repairs and cleanup continue near West 29th Avenue and Zuni Street. At least one lane on West 29th Avenue is scheduled to reopen for Monday morning's rush. The road should be completely open by Monday afternoon.

