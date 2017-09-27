Butterfly Pavilion unveils plans for huge invertebrate lab and exhibition

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new $30 million, 60,000-square-foot facility focused on the study of invertebrate animals was announced Tuesday by the Butterfly Pavilion in Broomfield.

The Center for Invertebrate Research and Conservation is a partnership of the City and County of Broomfield, the Adams 12 Five Star School District and the project's developer, McWhinney. It will include an exhibit space and research laboratory for the study of invertebrates, which are animals that lack a backbone, such as insects, shellfish and worms.

“Butterfly Pavilion is launching this expansion to confront and solve global challenges in environmental conservation today and in the future,” said Butterfly Pavilion President and CEO Patrick Tennyson. “While education continues to be the foundation of who and what we are, establishing a facility for science and conservation will allow Butterfly Pavilion to lead the finest research, restoration, reintroduction and reestablishment of invertebrate species and their habitats worldwide – right here from Colorado.”

The project is to be a key element of Broomfield's 900-acre North Park neighborhood project which will include a linear park, a K-20 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) school, a town center and parking facilities.

