California paper-product company buys new building in Crossroads Commerce Park

Sierra Pacific Industries has acquired its new building in the Crossroads Commerce Park. (Photo: COURTESY | TRAMMELL CROW CO.)

Sierra Pacific Industries has acquired the industrial building constructed for it by Trammell Crow Co. in the Crossroads Commerce Park at 52nd Avenue and Washington Street in unincorporated Adams County.

The building is one of many being developed in the business park by Dallas-based Trammell Crow, which announced in 2014 that it would acquire 77 acres formerly occupied by the Asarco Globe Plant in the central part of metro Denver for the construction of new industrial space. Crossroads Commerce Park will have more than 1 million square.

