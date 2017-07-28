Canadian crop biotech opening new U.S. headquarters in the Denver area

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Canadian biotech company that specializes in natural agricultural fertilizers said it's opening its new U.S. headquarters in Centennial.
Inocucor Corporation of Montreal said it will open a 30,000-square-foot headquarters at 7304 South Joliet St. in Centennial.
The company said it was assisted in the deal by a Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit of $1,322,918 from Colorado’s Economic Development Commission.
Inocucor said it currently employs about 30 people in Montreal and the U.S., adding that "the company plans to add another 50 high-level scientific and managerial staff in both in its Montreal and Denver operations over the next 18 months."
