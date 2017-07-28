Canadian crop biotech opening new U.S. headquarters in the Denver area

Donald Marvin is the president and CEO of Inocucor Corp. of Montreal (Photo: INOCUCOR CORP. PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Canadian biotech company that specializes in natural agricultural fertilizers said it's opening its new U.S. headquarters in Centennial.

Inocucor Corporation of Montreal said it will open a 30,000-square-foot headquarters at 7304 South Joliet St. in Centennial.

The company said it was assisted in the deal by a Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit of $1,322,918 from Colorado’s Economic Development Commission.

Inocucor said it currently employs about 30 people in Montreal and the U.S., adding that "the company plans to add another 50 high-level scientific and managerial staff in both in its Montreal and Denver operations over the next 18 months."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2h8Myf0

© 2017 KUSA-TV