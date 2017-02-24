Canadian firm buying Colorado's DigitalGlobe for $2.4 billion

(Photo: DIGITALGLOBE IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Canadian satellite and space company is buying Colorado's DigitalGlobe Inc. in a deal worth about U.S. $2.4 billion. the companies announced today.

In the cash-and-stock deal, MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd., or MDA, of Vancouver will acquire the Westminster satellite imaging company (NYSE: DGI) and assume DigitalGlobe's $1.2 billion in debt.

"The combination will bring together complementary space-related capabilities, creating a stronger company uniquely positioned to capture growth in the U.S., Canadian and global Earth observation and geospatial services markets," the companies said.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

DigitalGlobe is the largest U.S.-based commercial satellite imagery company, selling images and data to online mapping companies, real estate developers, industry and for declassified U.S government intelligence that can be shared with foreign governments and aid agencies.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mfr0zg

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal