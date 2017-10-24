Canadian firm buys DTC office building for $52.4M

(Photo: Courtesy HFF)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Canadian real estate firm Bentall Kennedy has purchased an office building in the Denver Tech Center for $52.4 million.

The 223,000-square-foot, newly-built building is one of two buildings that houses the corporate offices of Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), which is the sole tenant.

Arrow's two buildings are on opposite sides of Dry Creek Road at South Chester Street/South Alton Court.

The firm, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, announced the purchase in September, with Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announcing Tuesday that it secured the financing on behalf of Bentall Kennedy and Warba Bank.

The acquisition represents the third such investment that Bentall Kennedy has made as Warba Bank's real estate investment advisor in 2017, and a significant addition to the firm's growing portfolio in the U.S. real estate market.

