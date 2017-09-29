Car and light truck sales off slightly in August, up for the year

(Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - New car and light truck registrations in Colorado were off slightly in August compared to last year but increased 6.6 percent for the first eight months of the year.

According to registration data compiled by Experian Automotive for the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), year-to-date totals for new vehicle registrations in Colorado were 137,407 versus 128,907 for a 6.6 percent increase; and August 2017 registration totals were 18,470 versus 18,571 for a decrease of 0.5 percent.

“Colorado consumers continue to show demand for new cars and trucks, especially trucks, crossovers, SUVs, pickups and minivans. Nationally, new light trucks sales accounted for 63 percent of total U.S. auto sales year to date. That tracks with new light truck registrations in Colorado, which were up 9.4 percent through August. Thanks to the state’s low unemployment and low fuel prices, along with affordable interest rates and readily available credit for most buyers, overall new vehicle registrations continue to show strong support, ”CADA President Tim Jackson said.

Jackson said that for the first eight months, new light truck registrations increased 9.4 percent while cars increased less than 1 percent. Jaguar, Volkswagen, Infiniti, Mercedes, Nissan, Porsche and Toyota had the largest increases of 12 percent or more.

