Car2go ups the ante with Mercedes-Benz cars, other amenities

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Car2go N.A. LLC, Denver’s first major car-sharing program, is growing up.

So say good-bye to the small, jerky, Smart ForTwo vehicles painted in the company’s distinctive blue-and-white color scheme.

And say hello to new, sleek, all-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA four-door vehicles sporting a small car2go logo on the door.

Starting today, car2go, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, is rolling out the new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, with 100 expected to be in place by June and a total of 340 to be available by the end of summer.

