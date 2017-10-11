CDOT to fix 'one of the worst' freeway traffic bottlenecks in metro Denver

(Photo: Google Maps)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If your commute takes you southbound on I-225 to I-25 there’s good news: CDOT has a plan to fix what it says is one of the worst bottlenecks in the region, where the two highways meet just north of the Denver Tech Center.

And the fix will cost a lot less than rebuilding bridges and expanding the highway. And it can be done in a matter of weeks, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The pilot project will restripe less than a mile of southbound I-225, starting at Yosemite Street, adding an extra lane on the shoulder of the highway.

Traffic getting on southbound I-225 from side streets — specifically the Denver Tech Center Boulevard, Yosemite Street, or East Quincy Avenue — will be funneled onto northbound I-25 via concrete barricades. Drivers won’t be able to hop on I-225 and veer across traffic to head south on I-25.

