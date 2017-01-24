CDOT to test 'SnowStang' — Saturday bus routes to ski resorts

(Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Don’t like I-70 traffic on the weekends? There may soon be a new option.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching two Saturday test runs of buses to six of the state’s ski resorts in February.

CDOT on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 will run " SnowStang," an expansion of the agency’s existing Bustang system along I-25 and I-70.

SnowStang will offer express, round-trip service to six resorts on the two Saturday.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kqoIZ9

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved)

Copyright 2017 KUSA