CenturyLink appoints new Colorado, regional execs

Matt Rotter, CenturyLink Inc.'s regional president for Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. (Photo: CENTURYLINK INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - CenturyLink Inc. today named new executives to run its Colorado and multi-state regional operations, filling positions opened by the retirement of two officials.

The Monroe, Louisiana-based telecom (NYSE: CTL) appointed Matt Rotter to be regional president overseeing its operations and financial functions in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

Rotter is a 26-year veteran of the company, serving in various management roles going back to the company’s days as Qwest, the Denver-based local landline phone company that CenturyLink bought in 2011.

Rotter was most recently based in Phoenix and is filling the regional leadership role vacated by Terry Beeler, also based in Phoenix, who retired at the end of 2016.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.