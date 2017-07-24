CenturyLink CEO to employees: 'We are not perfect,' 'keep your spirits up'

(Photo: Bloomberg Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The CEO of CenturyLink Inc. is telling employees to keep their spirits up after accusations arose that the company engaged in billing fraud.

CEO Glen Post sent out a memo to employees last week, in the wake of the Minnesota Attorney General suing CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) earlier this month, claiming the company "fraudulently charged Minnesota consumers more than the price the company quoted to them at the time of sale. To make matters worse, CenturyLink has often refused to honor its quoted rates after consumers bring the price misrepresentations to the company's attention."

That's coupled with a lawsuit filed last month, when a former CenturyLink employee in Arizona sued the company, claiming she was fired after raising concerns about the company's sales techniques that charged customers million of dollars for services they didn't request.

Post responded in his memo: "I do want to be very clear with you that the allegations contained in these lawsuits are contrary to everything I believe we stand for as a company. These allegations do not represent our values, our principles or our commitment to always try to do the right thing in running our business. We are working diligently to investigate and respond to these claims. We will defend ourselves where we must, and we will fairly address any mistakes we may have made."

