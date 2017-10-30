CenturyLink to buy Level 3 following FCC approval

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Federal Communications Commisision has given final approval to CenturyLink Inc.’s purchase of Broomfield-based Level 3 Communications, and the $34 billion deal is expected to close Wednesday.

Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) announced the FCC’s approval Monday afternoon.

“The FCC’s approval of CenturyLink’s acquisition of Level 3 is great news and means we now have all the regulatory approvals we need to close the transaction,” said John Jones, CenturyLink senior vice president for public policy and government relations, in a statement. “We anticipate closing the transaction effective Nov. 1."

The closing would fall almost a year to the day from when CenturyLink and Level 3 announced they’d reached a deal to merge. Companies are the two largest telecom employers in Colorado.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lu2Q4j

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal