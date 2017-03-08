CEO Iger to shareholders at Denver meeting: I am Disney's voice on Trump council

Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) (Photo: Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Walt Disney Co.'s annual shareholder meeting was held in Denver today, but the event was no fairy tale for the entertainment giant.

About 250 of the Burbank, California-based company's (NYSE: DIS) shareholders showed up to the meeting, which was held at the Denver Convention Center downtown.

Some were happy; others, not so much.

Several shareholders came forward during the meeting to express their discontent with Disney CEO Bob Iger's seat on President Donald Trump's business advisory council.

"As a person from an immigrant family and a black family, I don't feel the values you gave lip service to earlier in your presentation, and that are espoused in Disney films, are reflected in your decisions as a corporation," said Robel Wurku, a proxy from shareholder MSG Group Trust. "Namely, by sitting on Trump's economic advisory council, I think Disney as a corporation is tacitly endorsing the Trump agenda."

