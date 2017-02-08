CEO of bank with Colorado branches gets arrested — again

Mollie Hale Carter, CEO of Sunflower Bank, faces two misdemeanors after getting arrested in New Mexico. This is the second arrest for Carter in the past year. (Photo: Submitted to Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sunflower Bank CEO Mollie Hale Carter faces two misdemeanors after getting arrested in New Mexico — the second arrest for the executive in the past year.

Kansas-based Sunflower has 10 branches in Colorado and plans to merge with the parent of First National Denver bank.

According to a police report, an officer witnessed Carter texting and looking down while she was driving through Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Jan. 27. When the officer pulled her over, he discovered that Carter's driver license was suspended, the police report says.

Carter was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: driving on a suspended license and texting while driving. She was released after paying a $2,000 bond and has an arraignment scheduled for Feb. 20.

