CEO of Denver hospital steps down after 21 years

(Photo: Courtesy Rose Medical Center)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The CEO of Rose Medical Center in Denver has stepped down after nearly 21 years at the helm, the hospital — part of the HealthOne hospital system — announced Friday.

Kenneth Feiler will "transition to other roles of service, including executive development and teaching," the hospital said in its announcement.

“For the past 21 years as the CEO of Rose Medical Center, I have considered myself truly blessed to work with an exceptionally talented and gifted medical staff, nurses, leaders, employees and volunteers who are committed to providing incredible care to all those who came to us,” Feiler said. “It has been a great honor to watch this staff grow and learn and evolve into so many leaders across not only Rose but all of HCA."

Under Feiler's leadership, Truven Health Analytics named Rose Medical Center a "100 Top Hospital" 10 times, a distinction held by only 12 hospital nationwide.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2zQvhvK

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal