CEO of Dish Network's Sling TV is leaving to lead Pandora

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Roger Lynch, CEO of video streaming company Sling TV, is jumping ship to become chief executive of online music company Pandora Media Inc.

Lynch also will take a seat on the board at Pandora (NYSE: P).

Douglas County-based Dish Network Corp. (Nasdaq: DISH), the satellite TV parent company of Sling TV, said today that Lynch will leave Sling at the end of August.

Charlie Ergen, Dish Network founder and CEO, issued a statement thanking Lynch for “his leadership over the past eight years, creating and defining the country’s first live OTT [over-the-top] service,” referring to media content delivered online outside of a cable-TV or satellite-TV contract.

