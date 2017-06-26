CEO of one of Colorado's largest credit unions retires

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After 20 years with Ent Credit Union, its CEO said he will retire in October.

Randy Bernstein has been with the Colorado Springs-based credit union, which has six branches in metro Denver, for 20 years. He was named CEO in 2014.

Under his direction, assets and membership at the credit union have both grown by more than 19 percent, with Ent reaching more than $4.9 billion in assets and more than 289,000 members at the end of June 2017.

Ent’s board of directors has named Chad Graves, Ent’s current senior executive vice president of operations and technology, to succeed Bernstein.

