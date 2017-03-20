CEO of SCL Health hospital system is departing

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine | Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Mike Slubowski, the CEO who oversaw SCL Health’s relocation to Denver and the expansion of the health system’s services, is leaving Colorado to lead one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems.

Slubowski will become president and COO of Trinity Health in Novi, Michigan — they system where he worked for 14 years, most recently as president of health networks, before heading up SCL Health.

Broomfield-based SCL, whose headquarters Slubowski moved from Kansas, operates Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Louisville and Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, as well as facilities in Kansas and Montana.

During his tenure at SCL Health, Slubowski brought Platte Valley under the Catholic system’s umbrella, inked a joint operating agreement with National Jewish Health regarding operations of Saint Joseph and expanded non-hospital services such as home health care, outpatient imaging and telehealth.

