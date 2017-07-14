CEO shift at Denver's RedPeak Properties

(Photo: DBJ File)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Mike Zoellner is no longer leading RedPeak Properties, the Denver-based owner and developer of apartment complexes.

Zoellner left to "pursue other endeavors," the company said in a statement this week.

Mark Windhager, formerly president of RedPeak, took over as CEO effective June 15, and Bobby Hutchison, the company's chief investment officer, was appointed to the managing board, the statement said.

RedPeak is owned by a partnership of its management team and Principal Enterprise Capital LLC, a private equity investment manager based in Iowa

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uZNqW4

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal