Charter doesn't need a Verizon deal, says Liberty's Maffei

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - People believing that John Malone’s company is itching to sell Charter Communications Inc. to Verizon Communications Inc. or jump into a round of cable TV and wireless dealmaking might want tamp down those their expectations.
Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Broadband and other companies in Malone’s Douglas County-based Liberty empire, said Tuesday that he doesn’t see a need for a cable player like Charter to rush into dealmaking with wireless carriers.
“The market around broadband is fundamentally more attractive than wireless,” Maffei said on a conference call with analysts. “Our currency is going to get more valuable, not less.”
Maybe Maffei, whose also a board member of Charter, is playing hard to get.
Liberty Broadband (Nasdaq: LBRDA) controls the largest shareholder vote in Charter, which is just over a year from having merged with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. That deal, backed by Liberty, made Charter the second-largest U.S. cable TV company with 17 million subscribers.
