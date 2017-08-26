Cherry Creek Mortgage chairman resigns as company changes same-sex benefits policy

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The chairman of Cherry Creek Mortgage Co. Inc., Colorado's largest locally-based residential mortgage firm, has resigned.

Wil Armstrong announced his resignation late Friday, a day after the Greenwood Village-based company said it was changing its previous policy of denying health-insurance benefits to same-sex couples in the wake of a lawsuit.

In his brief announcement, Armstrong said he had resigned Thursday as chairman and a member of the board of directors, "effective immediately."

“I am grateful for the chance to have been a part of the team that helped thousands in achieving the dream of homeownership and in assisting them in managing often the largest financial transaction of their lives," Armstrong said.

