Cherry Cricket planning grand reopening for April

Cherry Cricket (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER - Cherry Cricket is expected to reopen its doors in April – more than four months after a fire prompted the closure of the Cherry Creek North staple.

Smoke and water damage from the late November kitchen fire forced the longtime restaurant near East 2nd Avenue and Clayton Avenue to close its doors.

“Construction wrapping up soon just in time for April's Grand Reopening! Dates and details to come. We'll see you soon, friends!” Cherry Cricket wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Known for their flavorful hamburgers and tasty craft brew offerings, Cherry Cricket has been a neighborhood favorite since 1945.

More updates on the reopening can be found here: http://bit.ly/2nCacir

