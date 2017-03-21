Cherry Cricket announces reopening date

The Cherry Cricket is closed after a kitchenfire

You can finally get the burger you deserve.

The Cherry Cricket announced Tuesday that it will reopen at 11 a.m. on April 11. This comes after a fire back in November closed the iconic Cherry Creek area restaurant for months.

In a news release, the restaurant’s co-owner Lee Driscoll said the Cricket has been “brought back to its original state” and that they “didn’t let any fancy restaurant designers anywhere near it.”

They did spruce up the restrooms, which Driscoll says “we don’t imagine anyone will complain about.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Cherry Cricket closed indefinitely after fire

For the first few days of the grand reopening, the Cherry Cricket will host the following events:

-April 11: Ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with complimentary cake and champagne (or cheap sparkling wine) throughout the day

-April 12: Anyone who brings in three or more cans of fries to help support Metro Caring will get a free basket of fries. Denver firefighters will also be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give fire truck tours, take photos and mingle with guests

-April 13: A fish funeral with bagpipes and dancers to honor the aquatic creatures lost in the fire.

-April 14: The Broncos tailgating bus will be parked outside for guests to take tours and see the “Best Tailgate” trophy

-April 16: The Cherry Cricket is handing out Easter candy – and anyone who gets a golden egg will eat for free!

To help support the firefighters who saved the restaurant, the Cricket is giving $1 from each Fire Belly Burger sold to Denver firefighters.

The Cherry Cricket is located at 2641 E. 2nd Ave. in Cherry Creek North.

© 2017 KUSA-TV