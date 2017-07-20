Chevy thinks you'll get a charge out of its new Bolt EV

(Photo: Ben Miller, Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Is there an all-electric car in your future?

Chevrolet hopes so.

The company is making a big push to get Coloradans into its new Bolt EV (electric vehicle) all-electric car, targeting the state before much of the rest of the country.

Why Colorado? Apparently, it’s because the state responded well to Chevy’s Volt model. The hybrid Volt switches from all-electric power after going about 50 miles to gas power, for about another 400 miles. ( I tested a Chevy Volt back in 2013.)

The state is ready for the all-electric Bolt, said a Chevy spokesman.

