Chief of the National Western office steps down

Kelly Leid (Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Kelly Leid, executive director of the city of Denver's Office of the National Western Center, has stepped down from his position to take a job at Denver-based homebuilder Oakwood Homes.

“These past six years have been an incredible honor to serve Mayor Hancock and this great city," Leid said. “This journey of public service, especially regarding our work in the Globeville, Elyria and Swansea neighborhoods, is some of my proudest work for Denver. I am deeply grateful to the mayor for the trust that he placed in me to help advance his bold vision for a world class city.”

Leid will serve as executive vice president at Oakwood, overseeing the Reunion community in Commerce City. Oakwood took over as master developer of Reunion last month. He previously worked for Oakwood in the land development division.

Leid has worked for Mayor Michael Hancock's administration since 2011 and in 2016 was given the task of overseeing the redevelopment of the National Western Center.

