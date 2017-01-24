Chipotle bets on avocados with new online game

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Earlier this month, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. was blaming high avocado prices for its expected poor fourth-quarter performance.
Now the Denver-based restaurant chain is hoping that avocados can help bring back customers.
On Tuesday, Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it's partnering with the Mexican trade group Avocados From Mexico on its new online game, "Cado Crusher."
In the game, contestants have three rounds to smash and combine ingredients to make their own version of Chipotle’s guacamole.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j16S2C
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs