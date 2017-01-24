Chipotle bets on avocados with new online game

Chipotle said it's partnering with the Mexican trade group Avocados From Mexico (Photo: CHIPOTLE IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Earlier this month, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. was blaming high avocado prices for its expected poor fourth-quarter performance.

Now the Denver-based restaurant chain is hoping that avocados can help bring back customers.

On Tuesday, Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it's partnering with the Mexican trade group Avocados From Mexico on its new online game, "Cado Crusher."

In the game, contestants have three rounds to smash and combine ingredients to make their own version of Chipotle’s guacamole.

