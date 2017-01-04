Chipotle claims its new online nutrition tool will help picky eaters

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said its new online nutritional tool will help picky eaters. (Photo: CRAIG WARGA | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said its new online nutritional tool will help picky eaters.

The Denver Mexican food chain (NYSE: CMG), which was sued in November by customers who claimed that Chipotle's chorizo burrito has more calories than advertised, now has a dietary options page on its website.

"Our dietary options page can help you keep your New Year’s resolution this year. The tool makes it easy to customize your meal with fresh ingredients from our everyday menu so you can stay on track with your goals," said Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle, in a statement.

For example, on its "lower calorie" page, Chipotle recommends diners "go for" ingredients such as black beans and romaine lettuce, but avoid items ("no go") such as flour tortillas and sour cream.

