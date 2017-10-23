Chipotle earnings tomorrow: What to expect

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. announces its third-quarter earnings tomorrow, will it be a "worst queso scenario?"

The Denver Mexican restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) will announce its first quarterly earnings since it introduced its queso cheese dish in September.

The queso introduction has generated mixed reactions on social media, with twitter users saying the dish "tastes like sand" and Chipotle executives imploring employees to ignore the queso haters.

On Friday, RBC Capital Markets, after reviewing queso's performance on social media, lowered its price target to $330 from $400 in a report called "Worst queso scenario."

