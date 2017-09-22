Chipotle exec tells employees to ignore queso haters

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. executive this week told employees that the chain's new queso cheese menu item is going over far better than social media users would have them believe.

Marketing director Mark Crumpacker, in an internal email obtained by Bloomberg, told employees that queso is going over well after its national roll-out last week.

"The formal research we conducted prior to rolling out queso nationally showed very different results than what you might assume if you only looked at comments on social media. The decision to move forward with the launch was based not on social media comments, but instead on in-depth research and the sales impact in the test markets," Crumpacker wrote to employees.

A national advertising campaign featuring queso, the Denver-based Mexican chain's largest ever, begins next week.

