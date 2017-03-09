Chipotle gets some good news: Judge dismisses lawsuit

(Photo: THOMAS COOPER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. got some good news this week when a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against the company.

The Denver restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) was sued early last year in a suit that claimed Chipotle misled a shareholder named Susie Ong and others about its food-safety practices.

But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled that Chipotle didn't improperly conceal the seriousness of the 2015 food-borne illness outbreaks, and that company executives didn't commit fraud by selling company shares months before the first outbreak, according to Reuters.

"There is no indication in the complaint that Chipotle's projections were inconsistent with or did not account for the company's assessments of the impact of the food-borne illness outbreaks," Failla wrote in her decision.

Denver Business Journal

