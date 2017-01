Chipotle on 16th Street Mall (Photo: THOMAS COOPER)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s head of marketing, who was indicted last June on drug charges that alleged cocaine purchases, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor under a plea agreement with New York prosecutors.

Mark Crumpacker, Chipotle's chief creative and development officer, also agreed to undergo drug testing and treatment.

