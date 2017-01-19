Chipotle names two new agencies for advertising, media buying

(Photo: CHIPOTLE IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it's hiring two new agencies to handle its advertising and media buying.

The Denver Mexican restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) said it's hired Venables Bell & Partners of San Francisco for advertising duties, and MullenLowe Mediahub of Boston was hired for media planning and buying.

The firms replace GSD&M, which Chipotle said will continue through the duration of the current "Ingredients Reign" campaign.

"We decided that retaining two best in class partners to work with us on the advertising and media roles gave us the best combination of talent to help us as we continue to evolve our marketing programs,” said Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle, in a statement.

