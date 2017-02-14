Hey kids! You can get free Chipotle just by reading!

If you can read this sign, thank a teacher. If you can read this sign because you're headed to Chipotle to also get a free kid's meal because you were reading, also thank a teacher. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Look, it is common knowledge that reading is inherently good for you. Just look at how awesome Hermione Granger is.

But, Chipotle wants to give you another reason to read other than expanding your mind: expanding your stomach with a burrito!

The Colorado-based company has launched a reading rewards program, which gives students a free kid’s meal cards in exchange for hitting reading goals set by their school or library.

These meal cards are totally free – schools just have to apply and get approved.

To find more about how that works – and to create your own burrito-oriented reading program – go to: http://chip.tl/2ktItOM

It does not appear that the program is also valid for adults who are also hungry for both literature and burritos.

