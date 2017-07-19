Chipotle shares tumble after customers get sick at Virginia restaurant

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. tumbled in Tuesday trading after customers in one of its restaurants near Washington, D.C., were sickened after eating there.

Denver-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) saw its shares Tuesday dive more than 4.3 percent, falling more than $17 to close at $374.98.

In early Wednesday trading, shares were falling again, down another 3 percent, falling more than $11 to around $3.63.

Investors evidently were aghast that norovirus could strike again at Chipotle, less than two years after the company battled a slew of food-borne illness reports that send the company's stock diving. The company has been struggling to win back customers ever since.

