Chipotle sued in New Jersey over overtime pay

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has been sued in New Jersey for not paying overtime for workers.

The Washington Post reported the lawsuit claims the Denver Mexican restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) is required to pay time and a half to employees who work more than 40 hours a week and earn less than $47,476 a year.

But that dollar amount of yearly pay — which was doubled by the Obama administration — has come under scrutiny because an injunction prevented the U.S. Labor Dept. from ever enforcing the new regulation.

Nonetheless, plaintiffs in the case say they're entitled to more money from Chipotle.

