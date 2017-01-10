Chipotle to miss analysts' fourth-quarter expectations

(Photo: CHIPOTLE PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Blaming higher costs for avocados and promotional spending, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it will miss analysts' fourth-quarter earning expectations.

Denver-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it expects fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share of between 50-58 cents per share, before adjustments, and revenues of $1.035 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters First Call expect fourth-quarter earnings of 96 cents per share and revenues of $1.05 billion.

Chipotle added that its comparable restaurant sales for the quarter decreased 4.8 percent.

The company is still wrestling with the aftermath of a late 2015 food-borne illness outbreak that affected restaurants in more than a dozen states.

