Chipotle to miss analysts' fourth-quarter expectations

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Blaming higher costs for avocados and promotional spending, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it will miss analysts' fourth-quarter earning expectations.
Denver-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it expects fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share of between 50-58 cents per share, before adjustments, and revenues of $1.035 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters First Call expect fourth-quarter earnings of 96 cents per share and revenues of $1.05 billion.
Chipotle added that its comparable restaurant sales for the quarter decreased 4.8 percent.
The company is still wrestling with the aftermath of a late 2015 food-borne illness outbreak that affected restaurants in more than a dozen states.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ieYZEx
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs