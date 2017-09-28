Chipotle touts its 'A' grade for not using antibiotics in animals

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is touting its "A" grade it received in a report about food chains that don't use antibiotics in its animal products.

The Denver Mexican food chain (NYSE: CMG) was one of only two major restaurant chains to get an "A" grade in the the " 2017 Chain Reaction III Report and Scorecard," which ranks the 25 largest restaurant chains on their antibiotics policies.

Panera Bread also received an "A" grade in the report created by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund. Eleven chains received an "F" grade, including Domino's Pizza, Dairy Queen, Sonic, Arby's and Chili's.

“We began serving meat from animals raised without antibiotics in 1999 and continue to be a leader in this area today,” said Steve Ells, founder, chairman and CEO of Chipotle, in a statement.

The company's efforts to report good news comes after a summer of bad news reports, including another norovirus outbreak in July and a video of a mice wandering around a Chipotle in Dallas; and a sexual harassment suit earlier this month in California.

