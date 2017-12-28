Chipotle's next CEO? Here are 5 possibilities

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wanted: A new chief executive to lead beleaguered Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to a brighter feature.
Or as Bloomberg puts it in a story: "Who wants to take on the toughest job in the restaurant industry?"
Chipotle founder Steve Ells announced last month that he would be exiting as CEO at the Denver-based bulging-burrito chain (NYSE: CMG) while staying on as executive chairman.
At the time, Chipotle's share price stood at $302, down from $749 in August 2015. (Shares closed at $295.69 on Wednesday.)
