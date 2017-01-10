Choozle scores VC funding after big growth, profits

Choozle employees eat a provided lunch together.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver ad-tech company Choozle Inc. landed $2.4 million from its investors to make 2017 an even bigger growth year for the company.

Choozle announced the funding Tuesday, saying it will fund U.S. and international expansion after the company proved in 2016 it can profitably grow.

“When we mapped out 2017, we could remain profitable and cash-flow positive, but we’d have to stay pretty lean,” said Andrew Fischer, Choozle’s CEO and co-founder. “With this relatively small round, it allows us to maintain a pretty aggressive growth pattern.”

Great Oaks Venture Capital and other existing investors participated in the funding round, adding to the $4.6 million Choozle raised in early 2015.

