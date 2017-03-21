Ciber selling more assets: This one sells for $15M

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ciber Inc. continues to sell its assets, with its latest divestiture selling for $15 million.
Greenwood Village-based Ciber (NYSE: CBR) said it's selling its Infor Practice division to Infor, a software company based in New York City.
Employees from Ciber's Infor Practice will transition to Infor when the transaction closes, Ciber said.
"The sale of our Infor Practice reflects a fundamental decision to hone our business to a focused IT staffing foundation," said Michael Boustridge, Ciber president and CEO, in a statement.
