Ciber selling more assets: This one sells for $15M

(Photo: TWITTER PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ciber Inc. continues to sell its assets, with its latest divestiture selling for $15 million.

Greenwood Village-based Ciber (NYSE: CBR) said it's selling its Infor Practice division to Infor, a software company based in New York City.

Employees from Ciber's Infor Practice will transition to Infor when the transaction closes, Ciber said.

"The sale of our Infor Practice reflects a fundamental decision to hone our business to a focused IT staffing foundation," said Michael Boustridge, Ciber president and CEO, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2nGwMux

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal