KUSA
Close

Ciber strikes a deal as Wells Fargo payment deadline looms

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 12:58 PM. MST February 04, 2017

Ciber Inc. is selling its businesses in Germany and Denmark to a German IT company in a deal announced Friday afternoon, eight days before a Feb. 11 deadline Ciber faced to strike a deal or repay a bank credit line.

The Greenwood Village-based IT outsourcing business is selling the overseas operations to Allgeier SE, a Munich-headquartered IT services company.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories