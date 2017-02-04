Ciber strikes a deal as Wells Fargo payment deadline looms

A Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch in New York. (Photo: SCOTT EELLS)

Ciber Inc. is selling its businesses in Germany and Denmark to a German IT company in a deal announced Friday afternoon, eight days before a Feb. 11 deadline Ciber faced to strike a deal or repay a bank credit line.

The Greenwood Village-based IT outsourcing business is selling the overseas operations to Allgeier SE, a Munich-headquartered IT services company.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal

(© 2017 KUSA)