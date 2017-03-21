Cincinnati is surging in popularity as an air destination from Denver

(Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

Denver travelers looking to get to Cincinnati will have a plethora of options once Allegiant Air begins serving the market on June 2. And increased interest in the route is showing up in passenger numbers at Cincinnati's airport.

Denver has moved from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's 15th-most popular destination to its sixth, says Bobby Spann, the airport’s vice president for external affairs.

“We’ve seen a significant decrease in prices,” Spann said.

While many of the passengers on the Denver-Cincinnati route are leisure travelers, the increase in traffic has benefitted business travelers as well because Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have added aircraft with first-class cabins and mainline amenities to the route.

