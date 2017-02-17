City auditor hits DIA for rental concession contract revenue loss

Denver International Airport is the nation's third-best airport, according to this survey (Photo: THINKSTOCKS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver City Auditor Tim O'Brien's office has slapped Denver International Airport for losing nearly $1.5 million in rental car concession revenues from two companies over a two-year period.

The revenue comes from rental concession agreements that govern rental contracts arranged through rental car satellite offices located off the airport grounds.

The concession agreement between rental car companies and DIA requires the companies collect and remit a concession fee and a customer facility charge (CFC) from all airport customers who rented a car through a satellite office within 24 hours of their flight into DIA.

An audit discovered that one rental car company owed DIA about $1.46 million in concessions fees, CFC fees, and interest that wasn't collected from rental car customers. The rental car company wasn't identified.

