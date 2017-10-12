Clean-energy summit aims to help Colorado businesses go green

(Photo: Courtesy Ikea)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Businesses that want to go green on the energy front don’t have to wait for their local utility to make a move.

They have a lot of options available on their own, including buying directly from the owners of wind and solar power plants, says Taylor Henderson, the director of project development and acquisitions for Soltage LLC, a New Jersey company develops and operates solar power stations on its clients’ buildings in the U.S.

“A growing number of organizations and institutions are interested in solar, and it’s not necessarily about sustainability,” said Henderson, who also is the president of the board of directors of the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association (COSEIA), a trade group for the state's solar sector.

“They’re seeing the opportunity to reduce operating costs and impact the bottom line,” he said.

To that end, COSEIA has organized the Clean Energy Means Business Corporate Summit, to be held Nov. 7-8 at the History Colorado Center in downtown Denver.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xArRAx

© 2017 KUSA-TV