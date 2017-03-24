Clear majority of Americans support paid leave, but split occurs on requiring it

In a new study from Pew Research Center, 82 percent of respondents believed new mothers should get paid maternity leave. (Photo: GETTY IMAGES | NATTRASS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Americans support the idea of paid leave, whether it’s for medical reasons or family needs, but the question of whether such leave should be mandated by the government or left for employers to decide doesn’t bring as clear of an answer.

That’s according to the newly released results of a Pew Research Center study conducted late last year that found that 85 percent of respondents agreed workers should get paid leave to deal with serious health issues, and 82 percent believed new mothers should get paid maternity leave. Smaller majorities said they support paid paternity leave (69 percent) and paid leave to care for family members with serious illnesses (67 percent).

Though Republicans tended to be less supportive of paid leave, and Republican men less supportive than Republican women, Pew found a slight majority of Republican men (52 percent) said fathers should receive paid paternity leave, and another slight majority of Republican men (51 percent) said workers ought to have paid leave to care for an ill family member.

On the subject of who should pay for workers’ leave, the survey also found strong majorities. In each case — maternity, paternity, personal health and family health leave — at least 59 percent of respondents said employers should pay, followed by smaller groups of respondents saying federal or state governments should be responsible.

