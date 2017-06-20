Clovis gets good ovarian cancer drug news; shares soar

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shares in Clovis Oncology Inc. soared Monday after the Boulder biotech announced good results in a test of its ovarian cancer drug.

Clovis said its rucaparib drug "significantly improved progression-free survival in all ovarian cancer patient populations studied" in the trial.



“We are very pleased with these positive ... results that strongly demonstrate the potential of rucaparib to help women with platinum-sensitive, advanced ovarian cancer. These results reinforce the potentially foundational role of rucaparib in the management of advanced ovarian cancer," said Pat Mahaffy, president and CEO of Clovis, in a statement.

Shares in Clovis (Nasdaq: CLVS) rose to $87.88 by the close of trading Monday, up 46 percent from the day's opening bell.

